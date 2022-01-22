Brookfield posted a tight 52-47 win over Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 22.

In recent action on January 15, Delafield St John’s Northwestern Military faced off against Oshkosh West and Brookfield took on Brookfield Heritage Christian on January 12 at Brookfield Heritage Christian High School. For more, click here.

The Blue Knights broke in front at the beginning of the fourth half with a 52-47 lead over the Lancers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.