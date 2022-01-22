St. Francis upended Burlington Catholic Central for a narrow 60-58 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Mariners broke in front at the beginning of the fourth half with a 60-58 lead over the Hilltoppers.

In recent action on January 14, Burlington Catholic Central faced off against Racine Lutheran and St Francis took on Williams Bay on January 15 at St Francis High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.