Whitefish Bay Dominican posted a tight 87-85 win over Milwaukee Pius XI on January 22 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 15, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against Racine Park and Whitefish Bay Dominican took on Kenosha St Joseph on January 15 at Kenosha St Joseph High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.