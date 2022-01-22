Minneapolis North wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 62-59 victory over Brookfield East for a Minnesota boys basketball victory on January 22.

Minneapolis North kept a 62-59 intermission margin at Brookfield East’s expense.

The first half gave Minneapolis North a 31-28 lead over Brookfield East.

In recent action on January 15, Minneapolis North faced off against Milwaukee Carmen High School of Science and Tech and Brookfield East took on Neenah on January 15 at Brookfield East High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.