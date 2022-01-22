Extra action was needed before Brookfield East could slip past Hartland Arrowhead 68-66 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 22.

Brookfield East put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Hartland Arrowhead 14-12 in the last stanza.

Nothing was decided in the third half, with Brookfield East and Hartland Arrowhead locked in a 54-54 stalemate.

The Warhawks took a 28-18 lead over the Spartans heading to the half locker room.

In recent action on January 14, Hartland Arrowhead faced off against Oconomowoc and Brookfield East took on Wauwatosa West on January 11 at Brookfield East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

