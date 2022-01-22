Kenosha St. Joseph showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Burlington Catholic Central 50-27 in Wisconsin girls basketball on January 22.

In recent action on January 14, Kenosha St Joseph faced off against Whitefish Bay Dominican and Burlington Catholic Central took on Racine Lutheran on January 13 at Burlington Catholic Central High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.