Hartland Lake Country Lutheran swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Brookfield Heritage Christian 56-36 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 8, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran faced off against Jackson Living Word Lutheran and Brookfield Heritage Christian took on Brookfield on January 8 at Brookfield Heritage Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.

