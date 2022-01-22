A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as University School of Milwaukee turned out the lights on Kenosha Christian Life 62-35 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 15, Kenosha Christian Life faced off against St Francis and University School of Milwaukee took on Brookfield on January 15 at Brookfield Academy High School. For more, click here.

