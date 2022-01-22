Milwaukee Pius XI charged Whitefish Bay Dominican and collected a 49-31 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 22.

In recent action on January 14, Whitefish Bay Dominican faced off against Kenosha St Joseph and Milwaukee Pius XI took on Shorewood on January 14 at Shorewood High School. For more, click here.

