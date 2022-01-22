A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Kenosha Indian Trail high school and nabbed it to nudge past Milwaukee School Of Languages 58-52 on January 22 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 12 , Milwaukee School Of Languages squared up on Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.