Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Milwaukee James Madison Academic Campus 58-38 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 2.

In recent action on January 28, Milwaukee James Madison Academic Campus faced off against Milwaukee Golda Meir and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan took on Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op on January 19 at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan High School. Click here for a recap

