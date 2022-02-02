Kenosha Christian Life swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Kenosha Reuther Central 71-35 on February 2 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Kenosha Reuther Central faced off against Cudahy and Kenosha Christian Life took on Milwaukee Messmer on January 29 at Kenosha Christian Life School. For a full recap, click here.

