Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran knocked off New Berlin West 2-1 in Wisconsin boys soccer action on October 23.

There was no room for doubt as Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran added to its advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

