A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Milwaukee St. Thomas More turned out the lights on Cudahy 89-66 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 23.

In recent action on December 18, Milwaukee St Thomas More faced off against Greendale Martin Luther and Cudahy took on Milwaukee South Division on December 8 at Milwaukee South Division High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

