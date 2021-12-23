The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wind Point The Prairie didn’t mind, dispatching Union Grove 61-59 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 17, Wind Point The Prairie faced off against Kenosha St Joseph and Union Grove took on Oregon on December 11 at Oregon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

