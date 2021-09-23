A stalwart defense refused to yield as Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran shutout Waupun Area 9-0 in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran opened with a 1-0 advantage over Waupun Area through the first half.

In recent action on September 14, Waupun Area faced off against St Francis and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran took on Hartford on September 17 at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. For a full recap, click here.

