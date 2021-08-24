Wauwatosa East grabbed a 3-1 victory at the expense of New Berlin Eisenhower in Wisconsin boys soccer on August 24.

The Red Raiders drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over the Lions after the first half.

It were a nail-biter in the final half when the Red Raiders and the Lions both had the scoreboard blinking in a 3-1 knot.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.