Saddled up and ready to go, Kenosha Bradford spurred past Kenosha Tremper 57-46 on January 25 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Kenosha Bradford faced off against Milwaukee Young Coggs and Kenosha Tremper took on Chicago Hope on January 15 at Chicago Hope Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

