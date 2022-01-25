Stretched out and finally snapped, Greenfield put just enough pressure on Brown Deer to earn a 63-48 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 18, Brown Deer faced off against Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran and Greenfield took on Greenfield Whitnall on January 20 at Greenfield Whitnall High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.