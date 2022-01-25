Wind Point The Prairie didn’t tinker around with Burlington Catholic Central. an 81-48 result offered a strong testament in the win column for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 25.

In recent action on January 11, Wind Point The Prairie faced off against Somers Shoreland Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central took on Racine Lutheran on January 14 at Burlington Catholic Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

