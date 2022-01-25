Waterford grabbed an 80-69 victory at the expense of Delavan-Darien in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 15, Waterford faced off against Greenfield and Delavan-Darien took on New Berlin Eisenhower on January 18 at Delavan-Darien High School. For more, click here.

