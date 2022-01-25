Wauwatosa West topped Wauwatosa East 59-51 in a tough tilt in Wisconsin boys basketball on January 25.

The Trojans’ shooting darted to a 59-51 lead over the Red Raiders at the half.

The Trojans moved in front of the Red Raiders 30-26 to begin the second half.

In recent action on January 20, Wauwatosa East faced off against Brookfield East and Wauwatosa West took on Muskego on January 18 at Wauwatosa West High School. For more, click here.

