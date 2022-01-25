Cedarburg trucked West Bend West on the road to a 68-54 victory on January 25 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 17, West Bend West faced off against Mayville and Cedarburg took on Milton on January 18 at Cedarburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

