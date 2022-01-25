The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wales Kettle Moraine didn’t mind, dispatching Hartland Arrowhead 53-44 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 25.

In recent action on January 18, Wales Kettle Moraine faced off against Village of Pewaukee and Hartland Arrowhead took on Oconomowoc on January 14 at Oconomowoc High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Lasers’ shooting darted to a 53-44 lead over the Warhawks at halftime.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wales Kettle Moraine and Hartland Arrowhead settling for a 26-26 first-half knot.

