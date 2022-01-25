Union Grove’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 74-26 win over Elkhorn Area during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 14, Elkhorn Area faced off against Burlington and Union Grove took on Salem Westosha Central on January 21 at Union Grove High School. For more, click here.

