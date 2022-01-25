Waukesha Catholic Memorial dumped Waukesha South 66-47 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on January 25.

In recent action on January 18, Waukesha Catholic Memorial faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Waukesha South took on West Allis Nathan Hale on January 18 at West Allis Nathan Hale High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.