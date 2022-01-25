Mequon Homestead trucked Glendale Nicolet on the road to a 56-38 victory on January 25 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 18, Mequon Homestead faced off against Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels and Glendale Nicolet took on West Bend East on January 14 at West Bend East High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.