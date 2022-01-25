Greenfield’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Brown Deer 78-54 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 25.

Greenfield’s shooting breathed fire to a 74-54 lead over Brown Deer at halftime.

The first half gave the Hustlin’ Hawks a 37-26 lead over the Falcons.

Recently on January 14 , Greenfield squared up on South Milwaukee in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

