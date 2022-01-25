Shorewood controlled the action to earn a strong 65-41 win against Milwaukee Lutheran in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 14, Shorewood faced off against Milwaukee Pius XI and Milwaukee Lutheran took on Greenfield Whitnall on January 14 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.