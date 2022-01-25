Wauwatosa East controlled the action to earn a strong 65-43 win against Wauwatosa West at Wauwatosa West High on January 25 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 11, Wauwatosa West faced off against Brookfield East and Wauwatosa East took on Menomonee Falls on January 14 at Wauwatosa East High School. For a full recap, click here.

