Milwaukee Pius XI stormed to a first half lead and cruised to a 77-23 win over West Allis Central in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 14, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against Shorewood and West Allis Central took on Milwaukee South Division on January 10 at West Allis Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Milwaukee Pius XI’s shooting stormed to a 77-23 lead over West Allis Central at halftime.

Milwaukee Pius XI stomped on in front of West Allis Central 35-8 to begin the second half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.