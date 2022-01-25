No quarter was granted as Slinger blunted West Bend East’s plans 58-45 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on January 25.

In recent action on January 18, West Bend East faced off against Waukesha North and Slinger took on Whitefish Bay on January 14 at Slinger High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

