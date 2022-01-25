A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Cedarburg turned out the lights on West Bend West 80-39 in Wisconsin girls basketball on January 25.

In recent action on January 14, Cedarburg faced off against Mequon Homestead and West Bend West took on Hartford on January 11 at West Bend West. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.