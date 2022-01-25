Milwaukee Augustine Prep painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of West Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit’s defense for a 50-7 win in Wisconsin girls basketball on January 25.

In recent action on January 14, West Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against St Francis and Milwaukee Augustine Prep took on Milwaukee Salam on January 20 at Milwaukee Salam School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.