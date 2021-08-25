It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Elkhorn Area’s 1-0 beating of Oconomowoc at Oconomowoc High on August 25 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action.

Defense ruled the first half as the Elks and the Raccoons were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.