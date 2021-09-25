Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran knocked off Jackson Living Word Lutheran 14-8 at Jackson Living Word Lutheran High on September 25 in Wisconsin football action.

In recent action on September 11, Jackson Living Word Lutheran faced off against Burlington Catholic Central and Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran took on Whitefish Bay Dominican on September 10 at Whitefish Bay Dominican High School. Click here for a recap

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.