Saddled up and ready to go, Milwaukee Hamilton spurred past Milwaukee Riverside University 78-59 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 26.

In recent action on January 22, Milwaukee Riverside University faced off against Kenosha Tremper and Milwaukee Hamilton took on West Allis Nathan Hale on January 17 at Milwaukee Hamilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.