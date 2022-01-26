St. Francis dumped Somers Shoreland Lutheran 66-52 on January 26 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 22, St Francis faced off against Burlington Catholic Central and Somers Shoreland Lutheran took on Greendale Martin Luther on January 21 at Somers Shoreland Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.