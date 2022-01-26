University School of Milwaukee topped Brookfield 53-51 in a tough tilt for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on January 26.

In recent action on January 22, University School of Milwaukee faced off against Kenosha Christian Life and Brookfield took on Watertown Luther on January 22 at Watertown Luther Preparatory School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.