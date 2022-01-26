Stretched out and finally snapped, Village of Pewaukee put just enough pressure on Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels to earn a 51-40 victory at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels High on January 26 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 18, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels faced off against Mequon Homestead and Village of Pewaukee took on Milwaukee Pius XI on January 21 at Milwaukee Pius XI High School. For more, click here.

