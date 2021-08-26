De Pere took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Manitowoc Lincoln 56-6 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 26.

De Pere’s domination showed as it carried a 42-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds’ offense jumped on top to a 28-6 lead over the Ships at halftime.

The first quarter gave De Pere a 21-0 lead over Manitowoc Lincoln.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.