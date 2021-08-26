Muskego rolled past Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op for a comfortable 52-14 victory in Wisconsin high school football on August 26. .

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless final quarter.

Muskego’s authority showed as it carried a 52-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Muskego’s offense jumped on top to a 42-7 lead over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op at the intermission.

The Warriors breathed fire in front of the Red Devils 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

