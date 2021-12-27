Saddled up and ready to go, Burlington spurred past Kenosha Tremper 41-24 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Burlington’s offense roared to a 41-24 lead over Kenosha Tremper at the half.

The first half gave the Demons an 18-16 lead over the Trojans.

In recent action on December 21, Burlington faced off against Delavan-Darien and Kenosha Tremper took on Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran on December 18 at Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

