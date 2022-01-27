Advertisements

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Brookfield wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 81-78 over Jackson Living Word Lutheran in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 21, Jackson Living Word Lutheran faced off against Burlington Catholic Central and Brookfield took on Delafield St John’s Northwestern Military on January 22 at Delafield St John’s Northwestern Military Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

