Cudahy left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Kenosha Reuther Central 59-24 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 27.

In recent action on January 21, Cudahy faced off against Shorewood and Kenosha Reuther Central took on Kenosha Christian Life on January 21 at Kenosha Christian Life School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

