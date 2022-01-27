Advertisements

Wales Kettle Moraine topped Brookfield East 50-47 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 27.

Wales Kettle Moraine opened a narrow 50-47 gap over Brookfield East at the intermission.

The start wasn’t the problem for the Spartans, who began with a 27-22 edge over the Lasers through the end of the first half.

In recent action on January 22, Brookfield East faced off against Hartland Arrowhead and Wales Kettle Moraine took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on January 21 at Wales Kettle Moraine High School. For more, click here.

