New Berlin Eisenhower showered the scoreboard with points to drown Greenfield Whitnall 54-33 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 18, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against Waukesha Catholic Memorial and New Berlin Eisenhower took on Greendale on January 21 at Greendale High School. Click here for a recap

