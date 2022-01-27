Advertisements

Greenfield broke out to an early lead and topped Shorewood 80-44 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The Hustlin’ Hawks’ offense breathed fire to a 72-37 lead over the Greyhounds at the half.

The first half gave the Hustlin’ Hawks a 37-17 lead over the Greyhounds.

In recent action on January 14, Greenfield faced off against South Milwaukee and Shorewood took on Cudahy on January 21 at Shorewood High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.