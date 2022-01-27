Advertisements

No quarter was granted as Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran blunted Plymouth’s plans 51-39 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 27.

Recently on January 21 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on Ripon in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s offense moved to a 51-39 lead over Plymouth at halftime.

The Chargers moved in front of the Panthers 24-17 to begin the second half.

