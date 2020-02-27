Highlights:2193 sq. ft.
3 beds, 2 baths
Flex room
3 car garage
2735 Cornerstone Way Providence Port Subdivision Village of Mt. Pleasant $398,900
Included Amenities:
• LP smart board siding
• Vinyl single hung windows with low-e
• Power vented 50-gallon hot water heater
• Basement bath rough-in
• Energy-efficient direct vent fireplace
• Insulated steel garage door
• 2 flat panel solid core doors
• White cabinets and painted woodwork
• Maple cabinets in the kitchen with crown molding and staggered heights and depths
• Ceramic tile backsplash in kitchen and walk-in pantry
• Kohler/Sterling plumbing fixtures & faucets
• Tall vanity in both bathrooms
• Quartz countertops throughout
• Carpet, vinyl, and hardwood floor
• Ceramic tile shower and floor in master bath
• Focus on Energy rated stainless steel dishwasher
• Stainless steel space saver microwave/range hood, direct vented to the outside
• DuPont/Tyvek 10 yr. Weatherization Warranty
• 95% Comfort System with a 10-year parts warranty
For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Hood.
262-632-7373 · 262-770-2672 · kim@newport-builders.com