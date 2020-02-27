Highlights: 2193 sq. ft.

3 beds, 2 baths

Flex room

3 car garage





2735 Cornerstone Way Providence Port Subdivision Village of Mt. Pleasant $398,900

Included Amenities:

• LP smart board siding

• Vinyl single hung windows with low-e

• Power vented 50-gallon hot water heater

• Basement bath rough-in

• Energy-efficient direct vent fireplace

• Insulated steel garage door

• 2 flat panel solid core doors

• White cabinets and painted woodwork

• Maple cabinets in the kitchen with crown molding and staggered heights and depths

• Ceramic tile backsplash in kitchen and walk-in pantry

• Kohler/Sterling plumbing fixtures & faucets

• Tall vanity in both bathrooms

• Quartz countertops throughout

• Carpet, vinyl, and hardwood floor

• Ceramic tile shower and floor in master bath

• Focus on Energy rated stainless steel dishwasher

• Stainless steel space saver microwave/range hood, direct vented to the outside

• DuPont/Tyvek 10 yr. Weatherization Warranty

• 95% Comfort System with a 10-year parts warranty

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Hood.

262-632-7373 · 262-770-2672 · kim@newport-builders.com